What panels is Marvel Entertainment bringing to New York Comic-Con next month? Is Alexandra Daddario interested in taking a superhero movie role? Could abandoned Captain America concept art be used for John Walker? Want to see how Adam Savage built a replica of Star-Lord's Walkman? When will you see the Birds of Prey teaser trailer?

Marvel: Dimension of Heroes VR game from Lenovo Mirage lets players harness the power of Marvel heroes.

Marvel Entertainment announced the panel line-up they’re bringing to next month’s New York Comic-Con.

Jeremy Renner posts a heartfelt goodbye to his mobile app after it was overrun by trolls (?via @Mills64Andrew)pic.twitter.com/LQCHGN9Tdj — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 4, 2019

Jeremy Renner recently launched his own app, but thanks to internet trolls, he was forced to shut it down.

Marvel and Scholastic struck a multi-year deal to create stories for young readers about their classic heroes.

Superior Spider-Man brings a whole new threat to Peter Parker‘s doorstep by infiltrating his own mind.

Elizabeth Olsen seems pretty confident that Scarlet Witch could have killed Thanos if their fight continued.

TV Line unveiled a new image from the upcoming sixth season of The Flash featuring the classic chin strap cowl.

Alexandra Daddario would join a superhero movie if one came along, but she’s not actively seeking them out.

