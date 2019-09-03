How long was the standing ovation for Joker at the Venice Film Festival? Which country created a statue in honor of Iron Man? Are Smallville stars appearing in Crisis on Infinite Earths or not? Did a new cut of New Mutants distance itself from X-Men? What would James Gunn add into an extended cut of Guardians of the Galaxy? How much could Joker make in its opening weekend? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The legacy of Batman is in the past in the new promo for the upcoming debut of the Batwoman series on The CW.

Joker received an eight minute standing ovation at its world premiere, and Henry Cavill cannot wait to see it.

This monument dedicated to Iron Man was created over in Italy, apparently in honor of the superhero’s film demise.

Despite rumors, Smallville stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum won’t be in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Marvel’s Avengers released a character profile looking at the new version of Captain America in the video game.

Jessica Jones alum Terry Chen will play conqueror Genghis Khan in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season five.

This poster was released at The D23 Expo by Marvel concept artist Ryan Meinerding as a tribute to Tony Stark.

Box Office Pro‘s projections have Joker making between $70 million and $95 million over its opening weekend.

