What Arrowverse cast member is making their directorial debut this coming season? Which DC Comics character made a cameo in Marvel Comics #1000? What potentially foolish mistake did Peter Parker make in the Avengers: Endgame final battle? Could Doctor Strange help Spider-Man exit the MCU? How much weight did Joaquin Phoenix lose to play The Joker? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Artist Jerad S. Marantz shared a closer look at Blue Devil from the first (and only) season of Swamp Thing.

Arrowverse star Caity Lotz will make her TV directorial debut in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season.

Cyclops and Colossus join Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 for free on August 30 along with some new costumes.

A certain DC Comics character made a cameo in a funny Deadpool panel in the new Marvel Comics #1000.

.@disneyplus’s #WandaVision looks to be a genre-bending ride through the @Marvel universe we’ve come to know and love. #ElizabethOlsen and @Paul_Bettany talked to us about how the show surprised them, its “sitcom” style, and how the #DoctorStrange sequel dovetails into it pic.twitter.com/PNC7C6npdy — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 29, 2019

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen talk about WandaVision as best they can without giving anything away.

Fans pounced on a recent tweet touting the extended cut of Spider-Man: Far From Home to gripe about Sony.

Cake Boss Ralph sculpts some Marvel characters for cakes as part of Marvel’s 80th anniversary celebrations.

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg indicated that the superhero’s suit may get a slight upgrade in the sequel.

