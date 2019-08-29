Who would win in a fight between Darkseid and Thanos? Will Warner Bros. take Todd Phillips idea to create DC Black label movies? Want to see what Tom Cruise would be like as Iron Man? How would the Superman cameo for Shazam have been if Henry Cavill had appeared? Will Chris Pratt appear in the MCU before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Want to know more about Black Knight? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Take a journey through the history of Marvel Comics for their 80th anniversary with the help of Run the Jewels.

There’s a heated debate on the web between Marvel and DC fans arguing who wins out of Darkseid vs Thanos.

Supergirl is ready to get back into action with a new haircut and a new suit for the show’s upcoming fifth season.

Joel Schumacher confirmed that his version of Batman and Robin aren’t gay, despite fans thinking otherwise.

Spider-Gwen is ready to rock in this preview for the newanimated Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands.

Vincent D’Onofrio is apparently doing his best to bring Daredevil back from the dead, whatever that means.

Spider-Man: Far From Home comes back to theaters with an extended cut this weekend, and here’s a poster.

Rahul Kohli revealed he is reprising his role as Jack Spheer/Biomax in season five Supergirl on The CW.

