Want to read the synopsis for the second season premiere of Titans? Interested in seeing a stage production about the life of Spider-Man artist Steve Ditko? Why does Marc Maron have a problem with comic book movies? Why is Stan Lee‘s daughter lashing out at Marvel/Disney? Did you hear that rumor about Pierce Brosnan playing Alfred in The Batman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Crystal Dynamics seems to have confirmed that The Avengers doesn’t share a universe with Spider-Man PS4.

The synopsis for the second season premiere of DC Universe’s Titans teases Trigon‘s control over Dick Grayson.

Adam Savage went undercover at the Silicon Valley Comic Con as Star-Lord fro Guardians of the Galaxy.

Game of Thrones director Matt Shakman is reportedly in talks to helm a 6-episode Marvel series for Disney+.

The Daydream Theatre Company and Theaterlab NYC are doing a play about Spider-Man artist Steve Ditko.

Some photos of the construction of the set for Marvel’s new WandaVision series show a mysterious structure.

Brie Larson was recently in the Marvel Studios offices in LA, and she was worthy enough to pick up Mjolnir.

The Leftovers’ Sam Littlefield will recur on Batwoman as Mouse, working for the Alice in Wonderland Gang.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.