Would you like to see a Birds of Prey spin-off in the Arrowverse? What would the Krypton season three teaser have shown? Who is Marvel Comics’ new superhero team, Doc Justice and the J-Team? Would Jon Favreau like to direct a Marvel movie again? Did Phase Four plans effect the story for Avengers: Endgame? Do the new X-Men comics hints at how they might debut in the MCU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a clip with Red Hood and Two-Face from the animated LEGO DC: Batman – Family Matters movie.

Insomniac Games, the developer of the 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man game for the PS4, has been bought by Sony.

I might get into trouble for this… But here’s the teaser for what would have been the first episode of season 3 that @LukeKalteux and I cooked up… https://t.co/Rdqx9sUDVa pic.twitter.com/s5fsD3W8FF — Cam Welsh (@CamWelsh_) August 19, 2019

Krypton showrunner Cameron Welsh revealed what would have been the teaser for the show’s third season.

Arrow actress Katie Cassidy Rodgers, who portrays Black Canary, has pitched a Birds of Prey spin-off.

Marvel Comics has introduced a new superhero squad called Doc Justice and the J-Team. Are fans on board?

Beloved comic book writer Garth Ennis is returning to write two new comic miniseries featuring The Punisher.

Here’s a fanmade Thor: Love & Thunder poster with Masters of the Universe style and Natalie Portman.

Iron Man director Jon Favreau is open to returning to Marvel Studios for a movie if the opportunity came along.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.