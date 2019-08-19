Which character seems to be back from the dead in the eighth season premiere of Arrow? Want to see concept art from an abandoned Batman Arkham game involving Damian Wayne? Could Ryan Gosling be talking to Taika Waititi about a role in Thor: Love & Thunder? Which Marvel planets couldn’t exist in the real world? Does a Wonder Woman 1984 photo hint at a certain plot element in the sequel? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now the highest grossing film of all-time ever distributed by Sony Pictures.

Art Spiegelman referred to Donald Trump as Orange Skull in a recent essay about the golden age of superheroes.

Watching the premiere. Great googley woogley. pic.twitter.com/Gmb5K7Ab4e — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 19, 2019

Stephen Amell posted an image from the eighth season premiere of Arrow, showing a dead character back.

Comedian Kate Micucci will have a small part on the fifth season premiere of Supergirl, airing on October 6.

Mr. Sunday Movies put together what they call the “ultimate impossible” Marvel Cinematic Universe quiz.

John Barrowman will return as Malcolm Merlyn for the final season of Arrow, coming to The CW this fall.

Check out these images from the cancelled DC Batman Arkham game starring Damian Wayne. This game was most likely a Batman Arkham Knight sequel, but we cannot know for sure. Those of you that have followed the channel for a while recall me describing some of these. pic.twitter.com/mUQ6TXbUmq — Coby (@slcmof) August 13, 2019

Here’s some concept art for an abandoned Batman Arkham game that would’ve focused on Damian Wayne.

Seth Rogen has already seen Amazon’s second season premiere of The Boys, and says it’s even bigger and better.

