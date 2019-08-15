Who won in the latest rematch of Hulk and The Thing? Is Tom Welling coming to Crisis on Infinite Earths? How can you get your hands on a Mark Begley sketch of Carnage? How was the Cap vs Cap fight created for Avengers: Endgame? Which of the X-Men would Joe Russo have snapped away? Could Heimdall still be alive after Avengers: Infinity War? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel sets the stage for their big Absolute Carnage event in the comic book world with this animated comic.

Check out the full list of special features you’ll find on the home video release of Wonder Woman: Bloodlines.

Marvel Comics has finally let a clear winner emerge in a recent fight between Hulk and The Thing. So who won?

Tom Hiddleston knew about the Loki series on Disney+ six weeks before Avengers: Infinity War released.

Kids are going back to school, and maybe yours needs the latest Marvel gear available over at Walmart now.

Smallville star Tom Welling may be teasing a cameo in the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

A Reddit user created this poster for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Try to find Gamora somewhere on it.

Marvel’s editor-in-chief says 20 random issues of Absolute Carnage #1 have Mark Bagley sketches hidden inside.

