Is Michael Rosenbaum making a cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths? What’s going on with Rob Liefeld‘s Youngblood comic rights? Will Batwoman don the red wig right away? Want to see the first trailer for the season season of DC Universe’s Titans? What is Chris Hemsworth‘s favorite scene in Avengers: Endgame? Why wasn’t Milo Ventimiglia considered for the new Batman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld sat down for an interview with the people at Funko during San Diego Comic-Con.

Michael Rosenbaum,or Lex Luthor from Smallville, denied making a cameo for Crisis on Infinite Earths.

More Squad stuff – this was the first 3D print of Deadshot’s helmet – it takes time to create these kind of assets – so they fit on the actor, and the actor can see and perform. pic.twitter.com/6skvm3UL5l — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 6, 2019

David Ayer shared this early 3D-printed version of Deathstroke‘s mask made for Will Smith in Suicide Squad.

Batwoman won’t have a Bat Mitzvah, but she’s still a Jewish woman. She also won’t get the red wig immediately.

Here’s a clip from the animated adaptation of Batman: Hush, in which Poison Ivy receives a dangerous gift.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld lamented what’s going on with his comic creation Youngblood without him.

Here’s a first season recap and the first teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of DC Universe’s Titans.

Tom Hiddleston says the Disney+ series Loki is supposed to begin production sometime early next year

