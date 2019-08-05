Could there be an Arrow 2040 spin-off in the future? Which DC Comics hero would Zoey Deutch like a chance at playing? Which Suicide Squad character was on James Gunn‘s birthday cake? What callback joke from Ant-Man was cut from Avengers: Endgame? Could Stan Lee have been Steve Rogers from another timeline this whole time? How did Red Hulk almost make an appearance in Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd went to Marvel’s Eat the Universe to make Chicago Dog Pizza.

The CW is getting expanded in-season streaming rights going forward for upcoming new shows like Batwoman.

Happy New Mutants Release Day! ? pic.twitter.com/LDFk3hXiqj — Rosie Knight @ Home ? (@RosieMarx) August 2, 2019

Many fans celebrated the debut of The New Mutants in Twitter when release day finally arrived last Friday.

The CW President Mark Pedowitz didn’t rule out the possibility of an Arrow 2040 spin-off show happening.

Watch how contestants fare on Marvel’s Contest of Champions Showdown in the first week of the battle

Some other DC Comics properties are being considered for new show possibilities next season on The CW.

Jerad S. Marantz has been on a roll with Green Lantern concept art, this time with a different Parallax design.

Set It Up star Zoey Deutch expressed her interest in playing Batgirl for DC Entertainment if she got the chance.

