There was once a Batman video game adaptation of The Dark Knight Rises, but it ended up getting scrapped.

Natalie Portman teased research that she’s doing for Thor: Love & Thunder by ready Mighty Thor comics.

Here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming ninth episode of the Superman prequel TV series Krypton over at SyFy.

Robert Redford told Anthony & Joe Russo that Avengers: Endgame was his final role, but that changed.

Here’s a weird mash-up of Avengers: Endgame with footage of The Room, perplexing viewers everywhere.

Taron Egerton loves that fans want him to be Wolverine, and he’d be happy to join the MCU in some capacity.

Marvel counts down Spider-Man‘s Top 10 costumes with some adorable cartoonish artwork by Noah Sterling.

Producer Hiram Garcia says Dwayne Johnson‘s future Black Adam movie likely won’t shoot until late in 2020.

