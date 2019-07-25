Why is the Spawn movie still delayed? How did Brendan Fraser almost die while shooting Doom Patrol? When will the Watchmen TV series arrive? Want to see the work that went into creating the new Hulk in Avengers: Endgame? Will The Grandmaster be back for Thor: Love & Thunder? Which street is being named after Stan Lee in the Bronx? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

It should come as no surprise that Watchmen creator/writer Alan Moore wasn’t supportive of HBO’s series.

Todd McFarlane blames delays of the developing Spawn movie on creative differences with potential financiers.

Listen to a Q&A from Comic-Con 2019 with the creators behind Marvel’s upcoming new Avengers video game.

While filming Doom Patrol in Morocco, Brendan Fraser encountered a deadly snake that could’ve killed him.

Jonathan Hickman called attention to new X-Men logos to help collectors keep track of the new comics easier.

The second episode of the final season of Arrow is “Welcome to Hong Kong,” perhaps a season 3 throwback.

Watch a trailer for the launch of the new vibrant Marvel Comics story arc History of the Marvel Universe.

HBO confirmed that the Watchmen TV series will land sometime in October, but it doesn’t have an exact date.

