How did a Titans special effects supervisor get killed? Why did Ruby Rose have to cancel her Comic-Con appearance? Want to see a new Iron Man VR preview? What superhero was teased in the latest Avengers video game footage? Why didn’t Batman Beyond ever do a sequel movie with The Joker? What is the best-selling superhero video game of all-time? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel’s second day at the massive San Diego Comic-Con was full of even more comic book nerdity. Check it out.

Titans special effects coordinator Warren Appleby was killed Thursday in an accident at a special effects facility.

Meet the crew working with Clark Gregg‘s Sarge in the current sixth season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Marvel’s Spider-Man has now become the best-selling superhero video game of all-time in the United States.

Here’s the launch trailer for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, available to buy right now.

Batwoman star Ruby Rose sadly had to cancel her Comic-Con appearance due to a busy filming schedule.

Here’s another preview of the upcoming Iron Man VR game, this time focusing on how to fly as Tony Stark.

A woman thought a sculpture of Spider-Man‘s hands and web at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo honored Satan.

