Who does Mark Millar think will play Wolverine? Ready for a Hellboy one-shot comic coming this fall? Why is this season of Arrow the end? How did Sam Raimi react to a certain moment in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Have you noticed how similar Aquaman is to The Lion King? What does Vanessa Kirby have to say about Catwoman rumors? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Artist Junai Chundrigar created this animated GIF that features 123 different versions of Spider-Man swinging.

October will bring the one-shot comic Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Long Night at Goloski Station to shelves.

Marvel’s Absolute Carnage comic book event has been extended by one issue, bringing the grand total up to five.

Marvel Studios EVP of Production Victoria Alonso was the victim of a Hollywood con artist’s elaborate scam.

EW released these super #Arrowverse covers for Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Batwoman. pic.twitter.com/kt7Jfdn2Gh — Films to Films (@FilmstoFilms_) July 17, 2019

Entertainment Weekly gave the shows of the Arrowverse on The CW their own covers for San Diego Comic-Con.

Plus, there’s also a cover story on the upcoming final season of Arrow and why this season needed to be the end.

Drax the Destroyer gets stuck in a comic in a new Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout short.

X-Men comics writer Johnathan Hickman has been thinking about his House of X story since he was a kid.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.