Want to see what exclusives Marvel will have at Comic-Con? Which surprising characters are returning for the final season of Arrow? How did Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse influence a certain sequence in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Did you hear Jeremy Renner has an album coming out? Did you see the Spider-Man Twitter account call out a girl for pirated screenshots of Far From Home? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming ninth episode of the sixth season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on ABC.

Get a look at Killer Frost‘s new costume in set photos from the upcoming sixth season of The Flash on The CW.

Here’s a fanmade Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover poster that takes a cue from Avengers: Infinity War.

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz revealed the first episode title of the show’s final season is “Starling City.”

The latest edition of Earth’s Mightiest Show dives into Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Comic-Con and much more.

Arrow has promoted Katherine McNamara to a series regular role as Mia Smoak for the show’s final season.

Marvel unveiled their line-up of San Diego Comic-Con exclusives that will be for sale over at their convention booth.

Colin Donnell and Josh Segarra will return as Tommy Merlyn and Adrian “Prometheus” Chase in Arrow.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.