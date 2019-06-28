Are you in the market for a Marvel-branded professional gaming jersey? Have you registered for the Marvel Television auction? How many movies are in Anthony Mackie‘s original Marvel Studios contract? Can we safely say Taskmaster is in Black Widow? What was life like for The Avengers not long after The Snap? Did you know the Batman soundtrack saved Prince financially? How is Spider-Man: Far From Home doing in China? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Ruby Rose gets ready to ride in a new teaser for the upcoming Arrowverse series Batwoman coming to The CW.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is already off to a strong start at the Chinese box office with $36 million so far.

The professional gamers from Team Liquid have a new partnership with Marvel for some cool game jerseys.

The Batman soundtrack for Tim Burton’s 1989 movie saved Prince from dealing with a dire financial situation.

The women creators and writers of Marvel Comics celebrate Pride Month by telling their own stories for fans.

Register for the upcoming Marvel auction of Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Daredevil & Iron Fist series items.

#SpiderManFarFromHome swings into Regal in just 5 days. We're celebrating by debuting these vintage posters! ?: https://t.co/96HVCDe5Wp pic.twitter.com/JUxOJLslk6 — Regal (@RegalMovies) June 27, 2019

Regal Cinemas unveiled these posters for Spider-Man: Far From Home inspired by vintage travel posters.

James Wan‘s next movie won’t be Aquaman 2, so we’ll have to wait a little longer for the sequel to happen.

