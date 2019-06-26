What is the total runtime of MCU movies after Spider-Man: Far From Home? Want some cool classic X-Men Funko POPs? Are you excited to see the Teen Titans Go vs Teen Titans animated movie? Why are people bullying a young star from Avengers: Endgame? Is Andy Serkis going to be in The Batman? Will Guardians of the Galaxy 3 have a title hinted in Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

See what’s in store for Marvel’s mutants in this trailer for the new House of X and Powers of X comic books.

Avengers: Endgame passed Avatar’s initial box office run total, but not the cumulative one after its re-release.

Funko announced they have a new line-up of classic X-Men POPs coming in honor of Marvel’s 80th anniversary.

Tom Hiddleston said the upcoming Disney+ series for Loki will be “a new departure” but didn’t explain how.

Here’s the first official trailer for the animated movie Teen Titans Go! vs Teen Titans, coming later on this year.

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy clearly wants more Batman: Arkham video games, but is one actually coming?

The latest issue of Young Justice gives us a sneak peek at the arrival of the Little Justice League in DC Comics.

If the current numbers are any indicator, Dark Phoenix may end up being the biggest box office bomb of the year.

