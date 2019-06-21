Want to take another look at concept art for Thor‘s brother Balder intended for Thor: The Dark World? Did you hear Batman is getting his own star on the Walk of Fame? Did you know Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson shot kissing scenes for Thor: Ragnarok? Want to see the cast of Dark Phoenix out on a double decker bus tour with James Corden? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel sits down to talk with the cast of Jessica Jones to talk about Krysten Ritter making her directorial debut.

Batman will be getting his own star on the Walk of Fame in 2020 along with Julia Roberts, Spike Lee, and more.

Well where d’ya think the kid learned it from? #Krypton https://t.co/M5Eq7cOATT — Cameron Cuffe (@thecameroncuffe) June 20, 2019

Krypton star Cameron Cuffe confirmed that he gave a nod to Henry Cavill with his fist reloading in an episode.

A recent poll from Hollywood Reporter shows that fans have high expectations for the upcoming Joker origin movie.

Peter Parker cheats a bit at the science fair in this Spider-Man: Far From Home cross promotion with Audi.

Christian Bale and Heath Ledger won out in a poll of who gave the best Batman and Joker portrayals on film.

Another early unfinished concept design of #balder on #thorthedarkworld .

I wasn't loving this design, so never went further with it. To get to the good designs, you have to be prepared to wade through some mud?. pic.twitter.com/1wS01oXswY — Charlie Wen (@imcharliewen) June 13, 2019

Concept artist Charlie Wen shared a design for Thor’s brother Balder, originally meant for Thor: The Dark World.

Amy Pascal confirmed a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is coming, will connect to the TV shows.

