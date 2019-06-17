Want to see gameplay footage from Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3? Why is Daredevil‘s prison fight ineligible for an Emmy? What comic character does Robert Downey Jr. want to see in the MCU? Did you hear Bryan Singer went AWOL while shooting X-Men: Days of Future Past and Apocalypse? When will the Shazam sequel start shooting? Who is playing Aqualad on DC Universe’s Titans series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Another promo for The Avengers video game shows Hank Pym using his shrinking technology on a big robot.

Warner Bros. Entertainment moved up the release of Batman: Hush for Blu-ray and DC Universe to August 6.

Watch a bunch of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 gameplay footage straight from E3 with Marvel’s Let’s Play.

Disneyland is moving forward with their special Marvel theme park expansion for California Adventure Park.

Here’s a promo for the upcoming second episode of the second season of Krypton, airing Wednesdays on SyFy.

Daredevil‘s awesome prison fight is not eligible for the Emmy Outstanding Stunt Coordination due to length.

Here’s one more Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout short where Groot speaks in full sentences.

Actor Drew Van Acker has officially been cast as Aqualad for the second season of DC Universe’s Titans series.

