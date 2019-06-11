What scene really challenged Sophie Turner emotionally in Dark Phoenix? How many of the Top 100 highest grossing movies ever belong to Marvel Studios? What’s the record for how many times someone saw Avengers: Endgame in theaters? What is Quentin Tarantino‘s favorite MCU movie? Want to see an 8-bit video game short from the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Swamp Thing may be canceled, but you can go behind the scenes while the first season unfolds on DC Universe.

In case you don’t feel like seeing Dark Phoenix, here’s a list of every mutant who appears in the panned movie.

For Pride Month, the latest addition to Marvel Strike Force is the superhero America Chavez in all her glory.

Dark Phoenix had both the lowest CinemaScore and the lowest box office opening weekend for an X-Men movie.

Learn about The Phantom Zone in a featurette for the upcoming second season of Krypton, coming June 2.

Swamp Thing executive producer James Wan doesn’t know or understand why the show has been canceled.

In a Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout short, Star-Lord and Gamora have an 8-bit game battle.

Marvel Studios officially has 20 of the Top 100 highest grossing movies of all-time, which is pretty impressive.

