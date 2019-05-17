Want to meet the new villains in the second season of Krypton? Will the trailers for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame change how blockbusters are marketed? Who is the new titan coming to Teen Titans Go! soon? Which shows will be part of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover? Did you know Robert Pattinson tried out his Batman voice a long time ago? Did Stan Lee see Avengers: Endgame before he passed away? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Meet the new villains coming to the second season of the Superman prequel series Krypton returning to SyFy soon.

Did Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame trailers change how movies will be marketed from now on?

No mercy…Deathstroke is coming soon to CW Seed. pic.twitter.com/55G4PqarcI — CW Seed (@cwseed) May 16, 2019

The CW has announced that a Deathstroke animated series will soon be coming to their CW Seed streaming site.

When Crisis on Infinite Earths hits Arrowverse, it will be a five-hour event that includes the Batwoman series.

A new promo for Teen Titans Go! is teasing the arrival of a sixth titan on the team. Can you guess who it will be?

Brenton Thwaites confirmed Dick Grayson will have a new Nightwing costume in the second season of Titans.

Artist Alexander Lozano shared this piece of Avengers: Endgame concept art with the superhero team in action.

George Clooney admitted Batman & Robin wasn’t a good movie, and he also wasn’t a very good Batman in it either.

