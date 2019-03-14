How much have all the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe made to date? What cool Spider-Man gift did J.J. Abrams give John Boyega as a wrap gift? Who is playing Deathstroke in the second season of Titans? How can you make your own Captain Marvel helmet? Want to know behind the scenes details of working with Goose the cat on the set of Captain Marvel? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In this latest edition of Marvel’s Eat the Universe show, find out how you can chomp on a Skrull-inspired salad.

Madame Tussauds Orlando is adding the wax figures of Cyborg and The Flash to their Justice League exhibit.

John Boyega received a Stormtrooper helmet painted like Spider-Man‘s mask as a wrap gift from J.J. Abrams.

Arrow star Stephen Amell said he’ll match a Times Square billboard fundraiser cost up to $10,000 for charity.

Bane takes the spotlight in a new red band trailer for Gotham, which is in the middle of its fifth and final season.

Captain Marvel will win a second weekend at the box office, and has pushed Marvel Studios over $18 billion total.

Goose the cat (or Flerken) has taken over the poster for Avengers: Endgame, playing almost every character.

Bad Boys star Esai Morales has been cast as Deathstroke in the second season of the DC Universe series Titans.

