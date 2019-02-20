When does the complete series of Gotham arrive on Blu-ray? Which actors hold the record for longest portrayal of a live-action Marvel superhero? Who is playing Batwoman‘s father in the new series on The CW? Who is the new Spider-Man coming to Marvel Comics in May? How did test screenings change Thor: The Dark World drastically? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The fifth and final season of Gotham arrives on Blu-ray on June 11 along with a box set of the entire FOX series.

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart set a world record for longest portrayal of a live-action Marvel superhero.

This edition of Marvel Eat the Universe has some spicy goat brochette and isombe inspired by Black Panther.

Shazam, the music app, is using Shazam the movie as a chance to do some clever viral marketing on social media.

The Hollywood Reporter provides a more detailed explanation of Jessica Jones and The Punisher canceled.

The most recent episode of Arrow may have teased a certain development on an upcoming episode of The Flash.

In honor of #LoveYourPetDay, Captain Marvel released a special tribute to the scene-stealing Goose the Cat.

Dougray Scott will play Jacob Kane, the father to Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, in the new series on The CW.

