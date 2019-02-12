Why might the Arrowverse shows leave Netflix? Which DC’s Legends of Tomorrow cast member will recur on upcoming Arrow episodes? Will Jessica Jones and The Punisher eventually be canceled at Netflix too? Which Batman villain is Jack Black down to play? What did Chris Pratt have to say about Ellen Page‘s criticism about his church? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel’s Eat the Universe makes Gambit and Rogue‘s rice and beans for some comic book inspired cajun food.

Joseph David-Jones will have a recurring role on Arrow season seven as Connor Hawke from DC’s Legends.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson shared one of the highlights from her training, pushing an entire Jeep.

When Warner Bros. launches their streaming service, you can expect the Arrowverse shows to leave Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes revealed a new photo from the upcoming Batman prequel series Pennyworth on Epix.

It should come as no surprise that Netflix is not planning to renew Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Punisher.

Here it is broken into 3 pieces so Twitter hopefully does not downres it so much. #XMenMonday pic.twitter.com/VQZlRaQwkZ — Jordan D. White (@cracksh0t) February 11, 2019

Marvel senior editor Jordan D. White revealed connected covers by Lee In-Hyuk for the event Age of X-Man.

Todd McFarlane says Sony, Universal and Paramount are in the running to maybe pick up the Spawn movie.

