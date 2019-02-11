Captain Marvel Poster

Which Supergirl co-star did Melissa Benoist get engaged to last weekend? Do you want to try some Hellboy beer? Which character on The Flash might be leaving the show before the end of the season? Which Grammy did Black Panther take home over the weekend? Did Rob Liefeld just prove that Deadpool was always meant to be Weapon IX All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The latest edition of the Marvel Minute teases the return of Agents of SHIELD and Cloak and Dagger soon.

Melissa Benoist got engaged to her fellow Supergirl co-star Chris Wood over the weekend. Congrats to them!

Hellboy Craft Beers

Hellboy is getting a series of six limited edition craft beers inspired by Mike Mignola‘s comic book characters.

Clark Gregg says he and the cast of Agents of SHIELD expected the show to be canceled after season five.

Comic Book Resources collected 15 scenes from the Marvel movies that were taken straight from the comics.

Netflix confirmed the cast and released character descriptions for their Jupiter’s Legacy superhero show.

Here’s a new poster for Captain Marvel featuring an illustrated version of Brie Larson preparing for battle.

The Flash fan favorite character Cisco Ramon/Vibe, portrayed by Carlos Valdes, will leave the show.

