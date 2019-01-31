What is the next game in the Batman: Arkham video game series rumored to be called? What new comics are coming to DC Universe before the end of March? Is there an animated Batman Beyond movie in the works? When is The New Batman Adventures coming to DC Universe? What are test screening audiences saying about Goose in Captain Marvel? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

How It Should Have Ended collected all of their DC Comics movie episodes into this handy compilation.

A new rumor says Rocksteady Studios next Batman video game might be called Batman: Arkham Crisis.

Well @billmaher you’re going to miss a hell of an afterparty too pic.twitter.com/hbzPukFtNR — JoeQuesada (@JoeQuesada) January 31, 2019

Joe Quesada showed that Bill Maher didn’t take advantage of his invitation to the tribute to Stan Lee in LA.

DC Universe will be doubling the DC Comics library available for subscribers to read by the end of March.

A new episode of Marvel’s Eat the Universe has a chef showing off their impressive Wolverine slicing skills.

The first episode synopsis for the premiere of Doom Patrol on DC Universe teases the arrival of Cyborg.

In the recent Detective Comics #997, Batman actually repelled sharks in a more practical, modern way.

With 10 fresh ratings, the fifth and final season of Gotham is currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

