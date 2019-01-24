Supergirl - Lex Luthor First Look

Want to see the first sketch Jack Kirby ever did of Black Panther? Why might you not want the power of flight? When is the Black Widow movie rumored to start shooting? Want to get in shape like Thor with Chris Hemsworth‘s new fitness app? Will there be any references to the Green Lantern movie in Shazam? Want to know more about the new Guardians of the Galaxy? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In this edition of Caravan of Garbage, find out about one of the weirdest Avengers video games ever made.

If given the opportunity, The Punisher executive producer Steve Lightfoot would like to take a crack at Blade.

Jack Kirby‘s grandson shared the first sketch the legendary comic artist ever created for Marvel’s Black Panther.

Daredevil star Charlie Cox was looking forward to seeing more of Bullseye in season four before cancellation.

Watch the launch trailer for Marvel Comics’ latest revamp of the Guardians of the Galaxy with a new crew.

Over at Nerdist, real science explains that you probably wouldn’t want flight to be your superpower of choice.

Get a first look at Jon Cryer with a shaved head and a goatee as Lex Luthor later this season of Supergirl.

The Punisher season 2 didn’t lose as many viewers as canceled Marvel shows, but has 50% on Rotten Tomatoes.

