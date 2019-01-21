What new X-Men character is Rob Liefeld introducing in the new Major X comic? Will Robin Lord Taylor wear a fat suit as The Penguin in Gotham? Which Spider-Man: Homecoming characters are returning for Far From Home? Is there an X-Men series coming to Disney+? What secret Marvel Studios project is Avengers artist Stefano Caselli working on? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t quite as cool in LEGO form, but this is still a fun fanmade creation.

Entertainment Weekly reports Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld will introduce a new X-Men character in Major X.

A new rumor says there may be an X-Men series in development for the upcoming Disney+ subscription service.

Kevin Smith lost his mind at the idea of Michael Keaton playing Bruce Wayne for a Batman Beyond movie.

#DARKPHOENIX: Liberada nova imagem do filme. Na imagem temos Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) e a vilã alienígena (Jessica Chastain) pic.twitter.com/4ZAGuHFunn — Universo X-Men (@universoxmen) January 20, 2019

Here’s a new image from this year’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix with Jessica Chastain‘s character with Jean Grey.

On The Wendy Williams Show, Gotham star Robin Lord Taylor confirmed he will wear a fat suit as The Penguin.

Two new Hellboy posters have surfaced online, showing Big Red surrounded by fire and summoning lightning.

Aquaman starring Jason Momoa passed another milestone at the box office, hitting $300 million in the US.

