Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen

Want to help Zack Snyder raise money for suicide prevention by buying a Justice League shirt he designed? What Black Panther role did Sterling K. Brown originally audition for? Want to see a clip from the animated Reign of the Supermen? Now when is the Disney and Fox merger supposed to be a done deal? Which comic book movie landed nominations from the costume designer and make-up artist guilds? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a clip from the upcoming animated movie Reign of the Superman, coming to theaters and Blu-ray soon.

Arrow will be moving to a new time slot in the spring, airing at 9pm Eastern Time starting on April 1 on The CW.

Concept artist Charlie Wen posted this alternate design for Groot from the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

Veteran Arrow director Glen Winter is directing the Stargirl pilot for DC’s streaming platform DC Universe

Here’s a new promo for the upcoming third episode of the fifth and final season of Gotham, on FOX network.

Spider-Man PS4 has been nominated for the Design Innovate Communicate Entertain (D.I.C.E.) Awards.

Boss Logic created this mock-up of what a Hailee Steinfeld might look like as a live-action Spider-Gwen.

Pedigree Comics’ art consignment director Rand Lawrence had $1.4 million in Batman comics stolen from him.

