What is the Rotten Tomatoes score for M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass? How did World of Warcraft pay tribute to Stan Lee? Does Smallville star John Glover have a role in Shazam? How did Peter Parker make his perfect Spider-Man suit? Who is Samuel L. Jackson‘s favorite Avenger? When does DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return from the midseason break? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Thing has a long history in Marvel Comics, and this edition of The Pull List hits some finer moments.

M. Night Shyamalan‘s Glass unfortunately has a 32% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing this article.

It looks like the creators of World of Warcraft have given Stan Lee a tribute as a non-player character.

A rumor says Smallville star John Glover, Lex Luthor’s father, has some kind of role in Shazam! movie.

Here’s a collection of new posters released in conjunction with the forthcoming second season of The Punisher.

Japanese actress Lauren Tsai has landed a role as a new mutant named Switch in the third season of Legion.

For 5 months, our team of #previs and #postvis artists, led by #teamHalon sup Ryan McCoy, worked with director James Wan, the #vfx and #producing teams to bring the seven seas to life in #Aquaman. A few choice shots by our artists here. Learn more at https://t.co/CchJ5qeFGe pic.twitter.com/ft5KrxaIry — HALON Entertainment (@halonprevis) January 9, 2019

Halon Entertainment showed off some of their pre-visualization images from their extensive work on Aquaman.

The midseason premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow fourth seasonwill air on Monday, April 1 on The CW.

