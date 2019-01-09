What Fantastic Four addition is being teased for Spider-Man PS4? What secret lies in the episode titles for Young Justice: Outsiders? What can we expect from the Captain Marvel soundtrack? Are you ready for a double feature of Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen? When is the tribute to Stan Lee taking place in Los Angeles? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Have some fun by making a Fantastic Four grilled cheese cooked in the latest edition of Eat the Universe.

Mark Ruffalo called out Chris Evans for his language on Twitter after he complained about broken technology.

Black Lightning has been on a break, but it’ll be back later this month, and here’s a tease of the show’s return.

Marvel Games seems to be teasing some kind of Fantastic Four themed addition coming to Spider-Man PS4.

It’s almost time for The Flash to return after the midseason break, so here’s a new trailer for the next episode.

The first letter of the episode titles for Young Justice: Outsiders spell PREPARE THE ANTI-LIFE EQUATION.

Here’s some concept art for the epic creature known as the Karathen from the end of the Aquaman movie.

Captain Marvel comic writer Kelly Sue DeConnick shot a small cameo in the upcoming Marvel release.

