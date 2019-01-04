Want a sneak peek of Batman coming in the final season of Gotham? Is there a Batman: The Long Halloween animated movie coming soon? Where did the white spider symbol on Venom‘s suit come from? Who was the first major cast member hired for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? What prop did Gotham refuse to let The CW use for Batwoman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a peek at Batman making a quick appearance in the promo for the second episode of Gotham‘s final season.

A new rumor surfaced saying developing DC Comics animated movie will adapt Batman: The Long Halloween.

Aquaman has now passed Venom and Thor: Ragnarok at the global box office, and it’s still going strong.

Black Panther topped a user poll from Fandango for which movie will win the Golden Globe for Best Drama.

Watch a promo for the upcoming 11th episode of the second season of FOX’s X-Men TV series The Gifted.

Geoff Johns says that he wouldn’t mind seeing a Black Manta movie after his debut in Aquaman this year.

A batch of new promo posters for Captain Marvel feature the superhero and her adorable little cat Goose.

In case you never knew, one of Venom‘s writers confirmed where the white spider suit symbol comes from.

A new Hellboy image was released by USA Today, and we now know Hellboy knows how to walk up the stairs.

Nicolas Cage was the first major cast member hired and kept secret for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Henry Cavill gave praise to Jason Momoa by posing partially underwater with a tiny little fork trident.

A recent feature revealed that Gotham refused to let The CW use their Bat Signal for Batwoman‘s debut.

I will IF we cross 200 domestic. Deal everybody? https://t.co/Fu0K06hxzq — philip lord (@philiplord) January 2, 2019

Phil Lord says what it’ll take to include Japanese Spider-Man in a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel.

James Wan says the Academy snubbing Aquaman for a Best Visual Effects Oscar nod is a “fucking disgrace.”

When did Aquaman first wield a trident? It was back in 1943, but that only recently became a trademark weapon.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson revealed how she avoids giving away big secrets for Avengers: Endgame.

