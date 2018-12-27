Did you know Red Skull was entirely CGI in Avengers: Infinity War? Will The Amazing Spider-Man movie suits ever be added to Spider-Man PS4? Want to take a tour of Alex Ross‘ art studio? Does a scene in Captain America: Civil War set the stage for the deaths in Avengers: Infinity War? Want to see a fanmade, animated Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Aldo Jones is back with another of his Weird Trailers, this time for Avengers: Endgame with Thanos as Shrek.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man suit joined Spider-Man PS4, but don’t expect the Amazing Spider-Man suits.

After a lot of hard work and dedication here is my cosplay of Wonder Woman. I hope you @GalGadot and @PattyJenks notice, as they are a true inspiration to me & to many women/men. Photographer @jerrykestel @WonderWomanFilm #wonderwoman1984 #wonderwomanfilm #wonderwoman #galgadot pic.twitter.com/hAB42MjXLP — Lis.Wonder (@LisWonder1) December 26, 2018

Look at this incredible Wonder Woman cosplayer who is the spitting image of Gal Gadot in the costume.

Titans showrunner/executive producer Greg Walker talked about how the post-credits reveal came about.

CBS This Morning paid a visit to iconic comic book artist Alex Ross to see how he works in his own art studio.

Aquaman‘s international box office gross has already topped all DCEU movies except Batman v Superman.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse art director Patrick O’Keefe shared these incredible stills from the movie.

According to NBC News, executives expect the deal between Disney and Fox to close in the final week of January.

