How much has Aquaman already made worldwide? When might the second season of Titans begin shooting? Are you ready to swing around Spider-Man PS4 with the suit from Sam Raimi’s movies? Who is playing Batman in the season finale of Titans? Will you read the Spider-Man: Far From Home prelude comic coming in March? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Another clip from the season premiere of the fifth and final season of Gotham has Bruce Wayne sensing a problem.

Aquaman has already raked in over $300 million worldwide, largely thanks to the film’s performance in China.

.@Forever21 just pulled this listing, apparently over the backlash: pic.twitter.com/9Y2FZv7jlj — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) December 18, 2018

Forever 21 pulled a Black Panther sweater listing after backlash over a white man modeling it on their site.

A new rumor says the second season of Titans may already be slated to begin shooting in February of 2019.

Comic Book Resources have some interesting details that flesh out the character of Cull Obsidian a little bit.

Marvel Studios gave permission for a deceased young fan’s family to put Iron Man‘s likeness on his grave.

We have a special holiday gift for #SpiderManPS4 players. Today's game update will include a highly requested suit. Hint: It's webbed and it's FREE for owners of Marvel's Spider-Man! pic.twitter.com/6DLTxPFSaE — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 20, 2018

Insomniac Games gave in to pressure and added the suit from Sam Raimi’s movies to the Spider-Man PS4 game.

Aquaman is looking to make between $82-$85 million in its three-day opening weekend in the United States.

