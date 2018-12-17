Are you ready for the first trailer for the Hellboy reboot? What would Armie Hammer‘s version of Batman have been like in George Miller’s Justice League? Why isn’t the Miles Morales suit in the Spider-Man PS4 game? What did Ryan Reynolds give to the fan who had AvengersEndgame.com redirect to Deadpool? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

There’s already a stop-motion animated LEGO version of the teaser trailer for Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

Lou Ferrigno Jr. has been cast as Justice Society of America co-founder Hourman in DC Universe’s Stargirl.

Jason Momoa performed a ceremonial haka dance at the Aquaman premiere last week and broke a trident.

Domino’s is trying to get in on free advertising by offering to send pizza to Tony Stark marooned in space.

Here’s a trailer for Avengers: Infinity War cut in the style of the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame.

Stargirl has also cast Brian Stapf in the DC Universe streaming series as as Ted Grant, also known as Wildcat.

A new poster for Hellboy arrived at IGN before the first trailer arrives on Thursday, so get ready to feel the burn.

Insomniac Games had a stupid response and worse defense for a lack of Miles Morales suit in Spider-Man PS4.

