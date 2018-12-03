Want to see what King Shark might have looked like in Suicide Squad? What did Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson have to say about the cancellation of the series? What would a James Wan directed Batman movie be like? What other Marvel character officially survived The Snappening according to an Infinity War follow-up comic? When does the Avengers 4 trailer arrive? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits right here.

The first clip from the upcoming Arrowverse crossover Elseworlds shows some serious world destruction.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD released the first photo of Alphonso ‘Mack’ Mackenzie as the new director.

Jason Momoa surprised fans by appearing in Times Square with Aquaman‘s trident after an early screening.

Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson wrote an extended reaction to the show being canceled over on Twitter.

Stephen Amell revealed Elseworlds Arrow and The Flash posing with Supergirl and the new Bat Signal.

Rocksteady co-founder Sefton Hill debunked rumors that they’re working on a Superman video game after all

Concept art by Peter Mitchell Rubin shows what King Shark might have looked like in Suicide Squad.

Check out the first photos of Andy Bean and Crystal Reed shooting the Swamp Thing series on a boat.

