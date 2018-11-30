Why did Michael B. Jordan need therapy after Black Panther? Which comic book movie was honored by the New York Film Critics Circle awards? Is there any hope of a Daredevil movie to finish the canceled series? Want to get your hands on some props from the Batman 1966 series? What Smallville reference will there be in Elseworlds? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The origin story of Hawk and Dove will be explored, as teased in the latest promo for the next Titans episode.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was named best animated film of 2018 by the New York Film Critics Circle.

The Daredevil social media accounts seem to hint that the hero isn’t done, despite being canceled at Netflix.

The latest episode of Titans confirms Justice League is still kicking around in this version of the DC Universe.

Get a sneak peek of the midseason finale of Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest in this new clip.

Yvette Monreal (Rambo 5: Last Blood) and Christopher James Baker (True Detective) have joined Stargirl.

A poster for Glass takes a cue from Unbreakable and shatters Bruce Willis, James McAvoy & Sam Jackson.

If you’re sad about Daredevil being canceled, don’t count on a feature film to finish up the Marvel hero’s story.

