What DC Comics character does Margot Robbie want to on screen with Harley Quinn? What did Aquaman have to remove in order to lower its rating in the United Kingdom? What storyline would entice Anthony & Joe Russo to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Who would Tessa Thompson like to direct a Valkyrie movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch an incredibly detailed Spider-Man: Homecoming sculpture bust take shape in this timelapse video.

Margot Robbie wants to bring Poison Ivy into the DCEU to explore her relationship with Harley Quinn.

You know "Iron Man," but @PredsNHL goalie Pekka Rinne and @daveartofficial would like to introduce you to the "IronPred." pic.twitter.com/OS609aQ1Eu — NHL (@NHL) September 20, 2018

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne wore this helmet with a blue and yellow Iron Man helmet design on it.

Rumors about a Superman game from Rocksteady have surfaced again thanks to Game System Requirements.

See what’s in store for Barry Allen in the promo for the upcoming 100th episode of The Flash on The CW.

Spider-Man: Into The SpiderVerse debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% score on the Tomatometer.

A new piece of Avengers: Infinity War concept art by Phil Saunders shows Iron Man blasting on Titan.

Aquaman has removed a certain “bloody detail” in order to get a softer rating over in the United Kingdom.

