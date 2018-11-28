Which Gotham co-star is directing the 100th episode of the season? What is Stan Lee‘s official cause of death? Which comic book movie landed on the National Board of Review‘s list of the 10 best movies this year? Which Marvel directors reunited on the set of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian? Why don’t Kevin Smith and Ben Affleck talk anymore? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Constantine (Matt Ryan) must confront his tragic past in the next DC’s Legends of Tomorrow episode.

Comic Book Resources ranked the 30 most rare superhero Funko POP figures, including a metallic Thing.

Felicity makes certain decisions for her family in “Unmasked,” next week’s episode of Arrow season seven.

Gotham co-star Erin Richards is directing the 100th episode of the final season, written by Ben McKenzie.

The second season of Black Lightning will venture into The Book of Rebellion for the show’s next episode.

Stan Lee’s cause of death has been revealed, and the comic book legend died from heart and respiratory failure.

A couple new Aquaman posters show two different sides of Jason Momoa, ready for battle and ready to rock.

It sounds like the midseason finale for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow next month might be a two-part episode.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.