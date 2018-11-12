Rest in peace Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, who passed away this morning in Los Angeles. Without him, we would have significantly less bits about superheroes to write about. We’ll miss you, Stan.

How much money did Venom make in its opening weekend in China? How much more popular was Luke Cage than Iron Fist on Netflix? How old is Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe? Which superhero movies won People’s Choice Awards? How did Santa Claus almost factor into Avengers: Infinity War? Want to hear a new single from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Aldo Jones delivered an updated version of the Avengers: Infinity War Weird Trailer, and it’s quite weird.

Venom had a record-breaking $111 million opening weekend in China, surpassing Justice League worldwide.

Tomorrow we will dig through the rubble with gloves and puncture-proof boots. But today, unbelievably, these are the only items we found perfectly intact: pic.twitter.com/Vcz6hYEbEd — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 11, 2018

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson lost his house in the California wildfires, but look what survived.

New numbers about Netflix viewership show Marvel’s Luke Cage was 46% more in-demand than Iron Fist.

Thanksgiving is a bit of a bummer in the upcoming “Call to Action” promo for the next Supergirl episode.

John Barrowman has confirmed that he will return as Malcolm Merlyn in the seventh season of Arrow.

The various Spider-People from the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse assemble on a banner.

Marvel’s Battle Royale 2018 pits 16 characters nominated by 16 editors in a fan-vote tournament underway.

