Superhero Bits: Long Range ‘Aquaman’ Box Office Forecast, ‘Titans’ Almost Didn’t Have Robin & More
Posted on Monday, October 29th, 2018 by Ethan Anderton
Is Lewis Tan playing Batman in the Titans universe? What are the long range box office forecasts for Aquaman right now? Which other Marvel franchise does Karl Urban want in on? Did you know Titans almost didn’t feature Dick Grayson at all? Have you heard about what Tim Burton‘s version of Batman Forever would have been like? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Here’s the new promo for “Ahimsa,” the next episode in the fourth season of The CW’s Supergirl series.
Venom has crossed $500 million at the worldwide box office, and it still has to open in Japan and China.
Some cosplayers recreated the distracted boyfriend meme featuring the new and classic versions of Aquaman.
Despite rumors saying otherwise, Iron Fist star Lewis Tan is not playing Bruce Wayne or Batman in Titans.
Elza Gonzalez dressed up as Catwoman for Halloween, a character she was rumored to be shortlisted for.
Supergirl executive producer Robert Rovner talked a bit about how Lex Luthor will soon come into play.
Empire revealed the covers for their upcoming 2018 year in review issue, including the mighty snap of Thanos.
Titans actor Alan Hitchson (Hawk) thinks movies like Avengers: Infinity War don’t have any real stakes.
