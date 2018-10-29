Is Lewis Tan playing Batman in the Titans universe? What are the long range box office forecasts for Aquaman right now? Which other Marvel franchise does Karl Urban want in on? Did you know Titans almost didn’t feature Dick Grayson at all? Have you heard about what Tim Burton‘s version of Batman Forever would have been like? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the new promo for “Ahimsa,” the next episode in the fourth season of The CW’s Supergirl series.

Venom has crossed $500 million at the worldwide box office, and it still has to open in Japan and China.

Some cosplayers recreated the distracted boyfriend meme featuring the new and classic versions of Aquaman.

Despite rumors saying otherwise, Iron Fist star Lewis Tan is not playing Bruce Wayne or Batman in Titans.

View this post on Instagram MEOW A post shared by Eiza (@eizagonzalez) on Oct 27, 2018 at 7:39pm PDT

Elza Gonzalez dressed up as Catwoman for Halloween, a character she was rumored to be shortlisted for.

Supergirl executive producer Robert Rovner talked a bit about how Lex Luthor will soon come into play.

Empire revealed the covers for their upcoming 2018 year in review issue, including the mighty snap of Thanos.

Titans actor Alan Hitchson (Hawk) thinks movies like Avengers: Infinity War don’t have any real stakes.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.