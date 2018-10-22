Would you believe that’s Shane West as Bane in the final season of Gotham? Want to make your own Venom symbiote container? Is Jensen Ackles going to play Batman in the Arrrowverse? Which characters didn’t make it into Injustice 2? Why did Marvel have to change the Spanish poster tagline for Captain Marvel? Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 delayed two years? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Find out how to make your own symbiote container tube from the Venom movie with this helpful video tutorial.

Stephen Amell squashed rumors of Jensen Ackles playing Batman in the Arrowverse after being spotted on set.

Concept artist Andy Park shared an alternate Quantum Realm design for Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Marvel fans are already campaigning for Luke Cage to return after the Netflix series was canceled last weekend.

Here’s a promo for “The Book of Consequences: Chapter 3: Master Lowry,” the next Black Lightning episode.

The cast of Daredevil would really like to see the Man Without Fear encounter Spider-Man in New York City.

Gotham writer/producer Tze Chun shared the first photo of Shane West as Bane on the show’s final season.

Jessica Jones fans are worried the Marvel streaming series will be the next one given the axe over at Netflix.

