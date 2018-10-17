Could the Avengers 4 trailer be arriving within the next few weeks? Want to see a Spider-Man PS4 player recreate movie posters and comic covers in the game? Did the studio have James Wan cut 20 minutes out of Aquaman? Want to make your own Spider-Man mask with moving eyes? Did you hear the Hellboy trailer for NYCC leaked online? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

One Spider-Man fan recreated movie posters and comic book covers using the Spider-Man PS4 game.

The new season of Arrow is employing flash forwards, and it will do so until the show comes to an end.

A new promo for the second episode of the first season of Titans features Hawk and Dove popping up.

Marvel fans blamed Thanos for the YouTube outage that plagued the internet briefly on Tuesday night.

Spice up your Spider-Man costume with this mask featuring moving eyes like the real webslinger’s suit.

Post Malone and Swae Lee shared previews of their new song from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Get ready to let the Devil out. #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/eIob94FiFR — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 17, 2018

A new poster for the third season of Daredevil features the red suit being torn away to reveal the black suit.

Anthony & Joe Russo visited the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home before the movie had wrapped.

