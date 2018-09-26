Want to hear a track from the Venom score? How accurate is Spider-Man Ps4’s depiction of New York City? What is the title of this year’s Arrowverse crossover? Could Doctor Strange have cursed the Time Stone before giving it to Thanos? What is Lakeith Stanfield doing on Instagram as The Joker? Is Will Smith still going to star in a Deadshot movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new featurette for the recent Spider-Man PlayStation 4 video game looks at the legacy of the webslinger.

Collider has an exclusive track from the upcoming Venom soundtrack composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Take a look back at the first season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD while you wait for the new sixth season.

Tom Hardy defends the PG-13 rating that has been given to Venom, and his reasoning makes good sense.

How accurate is the Spider-Man PlayStation 4 video game when it comes to depicting a real New York City.

Black Lightning showrunner Salim Akil opened up about the upcoming second season of The CW series.

Fox Movies unveiled the first poster for X-Men Dark Phoenix before the first trailer arrives later on tonight.

Rosario Dawson isn’t sure if she’ll end up returning to any of the Marvel shows on Netflix in the future.

