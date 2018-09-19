Superman No More - Boss Logic

Want a first look at Robotman on the set of Doom Patrol? Need a crash course on the revamped origin of Captain Marvel? How does the dialogue count of all the Avengers stack up against each other? When will the Supergirl movie take place? Can the X-Men be introduced in the MCU without breaking continuity? Why did Hans Zimmer come aboard Wonder Woman 1984? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s yet another fanmade trailer for Avengers 4 that brings in some other Marvel characters outside the MCU.

Kevin Feige is getting the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award at the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards.

A new ominous poster for Daredevil teases what promises to be a dark third season for the Man Without Fear.

New set photos from production of Doom Patrol give our first look at Brendan Fraser’s character Robotman.

A promo for the upcoming seventh season of Arrow has Oliver Queen looking more than a little bruised up.

Rainn Wilson is the latest James Gunn collaborator to throw their support behind the fired Marvel director.

Boss Logic created this Spider-Man inspired tribute after hearing Henry Cavill may not be Superman again.

Captain Marvel comic writer Kelly Sue DeConnick explains the revamped origin of the Marvel character.

Continue Reading Superhero Bits

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.

Pages: 1 2 3Next page

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Superhero Bits, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.