Want a first look at Robotman on the set of Doom Patrol? Need a crash course on the revamped origin of Captain Marvel? How does the dialogue count of all the Avengers stack up against each other? When will the Supergirl movie take place? Can the X-Men be introduced in the MCU without breaking continuity? Why did Hans Zimmer come aboard Wonder Woman 1984? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s yet another fanmade trailer for Avengers 4 that brings in some other Marvel characters outside the MCU.

Kevin Feige is getting the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award at the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards.

A new ominous poster for Daredevil teases what promises to be a dark third season for the Man Without Fear.

New set photos from production of Doom Patrol give our first look at Brendan Fraser’s character Robotman.

A promo for the upcoming seventh season of Arrow has Oliver Queen looking more than a little bruised up.

Rainn Wilson is the latest James Gunn collaborator to throw their support behind the fired Marvel director.

I started making a (Superman no more) tribute when I first heard the news thought I'd finish it. Seen the video, read the statement and still unsure what is going on with the future of #superman seems like they may be benching him for awhile. I wish Henry all the best regardless pic.twitter.com/HKCzF2TykE — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 14, 2018

Boss Logic created this Spider-Man inspired tribute after hearing Henry Cavill may not be Superman again.

Captain Marvel comic writer Kelly Sue DeConnick explains the revamped origin of the Marvel character.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.