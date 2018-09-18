What happened to The Defenders Facebook page? Would you like to see Matt Bomer as Superman? Why was the “Fuck Batman” line put into the Titans trailer? How did Brie Larson react to her own Captain Marvel figure? Did you catch the cool Fantastic Four Easter egg in Iron Fist season 2? Want to see an alternate design for Cyborg with more limbs? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

I got called out by @osiristheory to show one of my favorite UNUSED concept art pieces… hmm, tough one. This was actually the APPROVED design of Mantis for #GuardiansoftheGalaxy Vol.2 but as it happens sometimes it changed during the practical FX stage. So thus, UNUSED :) pic.twitter.com/2aHIPqKUol — Andy Park (@andyparkart) September 15, 2018

Concept artist Andy Park created a drastically different Mantis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Marvel fans are pissed that Netflix rebranded The Defenders Facebook page into their own NX genre page.

Watch the second episode of DC Daily, diving into all the latest details you need about DC Comics stuff.

Arrow co-star Colton Haynes would like to see Matt Bomer hired to take the mantle of Superman now.

A force against fear. #Supergirl returns Sunday, October 14 on The CW. Catch up first: https://t.co/bD0pQ08ULG pic.twitter.com/SDjtE70bPO — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) September 16, 2018

Here’s a new poster for Supergirl, which seems to hint at the adaptation of the Red Son storyline coming.

Bryce Dallas Howard understands and defends Star-Lord‘s rather big mistake in Avengers: Infinity War.

Here’s another Black Panther visual effects breakdown from DNEG, showing off their impressive work.

There’s a very specific reason that the Titans trailer went out of its way to have that “Fuck Batman” line.

