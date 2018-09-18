Black Panther VFX Breakdown

What happened to The Defenders Facebook page? Would you like to see Matt Bomer as Superman? Why was the “Fuck Batman” line put into the Titans trailer? How did Brie Larson react to her own Captain Marvel figure? Did you catch the cool Fantastic Four Easter egg in Iron Fist season 2? Want to see an alternate design for Cyborg with more limbs? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Concept artist Andy Park created a drastically different Mantis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Marvel fans are pissed that Netflix rebranded The Defenders Facebook page into their own NX genre page.

Watch the second episode of DC Daily, diving into all the latest details you need about DC Comics stuff.

Arrow co-star Colton Haynes would like to see Matt Bomer hired to take the mantle of Superman now.

Here’s a new poster for Supergirl, which seems to hint at the adaptation of the Red Son storyline coming.

Bryce Dallas Howard understands and defends Star-Lord‘s rather big mistake in Avengers: Infinity War.

Here’s another Black Panther visual effects breakdown from DNEG, showing off their impressive work.

There’s a very specific reason that the Titans trailer went out of its way to have that “Fuck Batman” line.

Continue Reading Superhero Bits

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.

Pages: 1 2 3Next page

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Superhero Bits, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.