Want to see Stan Lee’s cameo in the Spider-Man PS4 game? How would Spider-Man‘s spider sense work in the real world? When does Teen Titans Go! to the Movies come out on Blu-ray and DVD? Which Oscars will Black Panther be vying for when awards season comes around? Did you hear about the failed Spider-Man PS4 marriage proposal? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

If you aren’t playing Spider-Man PS4 but want to see Stan Lee‘s cameo in the video game, check it out here.

Shane West has been cast as Eduardo Dorrance, Jim Gordon’s old army buddy, for Gotham‘s final season.

Watch a trailer for Avengers: Infinity War presented in the style of one of the trailers for Suicide Squad.

Spider-Man PS4 will get a Game Plus Mode so players can bring stuff from completed games into a new game.

Find out about the real science behind how Spider-Man‘s famous and life-saving spider sense would work.

Cobie Smulders told husband Taran Killam in advance what happened in her Infinity War credits scene.

Iris West is speeding right alongside Barry Allen in this poster for the upcoming fifth season of The Flash.

Doctor Strange director and writer Scott Derrickson is now back on Twitter after a short hiatus away.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.