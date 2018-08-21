Superhero Bits: Black Panther Hits Netflix in September, Spider-Man PS4 Combat Trailer & More
Posted on Tuesday, August 21st, 2018 by Ethan Anderton
Do you want to see an Arrowverse crossover focusing on the women of the DC Comics TV shows? Who is the latest villain confirmed to appear in the final season of Gotham? When does Black Panther come to Netflix? How was the Avengers: Infinity War scene in the Soul Stone world almost much darker? Did Chris Hemsworth or Chris Evans win the arm wrestling competition between the two stars? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Handsome Squidward as Thanos works oddly well ?
(via u/CoolGuyNice664) pic.twitter.com/54QkJG1zm6
— FANDOM (@getFANDOM) August 20, 2018
Some psycho decided to turn Thanos into a handsome Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants. Ugh.
A bunch of ladies from The CW’s Arrowverse want to see a crossover episode focused on the women.
A fan created an Avengers: Infinity War trailer in the style of the X-Men: Days of Future Past trailer.
Chris Hemsworth won an arm wrestling competition with Chris Evans, proving he’s the strongest Avenger.
Asgard: First Sketches! I was envisioning Asgard as a realm centered around the mind of Odin. Like the “Wacky Loki” version from earlier, where Loki’s armor responded to his mind, Asgard is centered around Odin’s throne. The layout of Asgard was as interconnected as the knotting of Norse symbols and the Asgardian costumes, reflected in Thor, Loki, Odin, and the Warriors 3 costumes. This interconnectedness stemmed from the power of Odin, and are essentially created by him. The shapes of the kingdom’s layout are influenced by Odin’s mind. (This power of mind is an aspect of Odin’s character that Loki was greatly influenced). Although powered by Odin, Asgard itself responds to the will and mind of its citizens. And like an enormous Swiss watch, the workings of the great realm is timed perfectly. * * * * * * * #asgard #thor #loki #odin #marvel #avengers #norse #keyframe #throwback #conceptdesign #picoftheday #costume #makingof #fantasy #comicbookmovies #design #movie #superhero #conceptart #chrishemsworth #marvelstudios #art #worldbuilding #marvelcinematicuniverse #story #visualstorytelling #academyawards #tomhiddleston #visualdevelopment #swisswatch @marvelstudios @marvel @imcharliewen @twhiddleston @chrishemsworth @anthonyhopkins
Concept artist Charlie Wen shared some early designs for his take on Asgard for the first Thor movie.
Photos from the set of the fifth season of Gotham reveal the villain Mutant Leader is coming to the series.
A new trailer for the Spider-Man PS4 game details the various suits and combat abilities of the webslinger.
Joss Whedon recently talked about what made working on The Avengers for Marvel Studios a pleasure.
