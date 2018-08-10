Does Adam Pally think his Iron Man 3 character survived the snap of Thanos? When is Peter Parker‘s birthday in the MCU and what does it reference from his comic history? What does Ray Fisher have to say about rumors that he’s leaving the DCEU as Cyborg? Why did Agents of SHIELD move to summer for the show’s sixth season? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new ad for the Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut that is now available for purchase as a digital download.

The Aquaman-centric Justice League: Throne of Atlantis animated movie will get re-released November 13.

Check out a brief snippet of new footage from the second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist in the latest video teaser.

Collider has explained the different symbiotes there are in the Marvel Comics universe before Venom arrives.

The first Aquaman TV spot has already debuted on the air even though the movie is still months away.

The director of the Spider-Man PS4 video game addressed living up to the Batman: Arkham series.

Here’s a new look at Spidey facing a foe in a new image from Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Adam Pally thinks his Iron Man 3 character survived the snap of Thanos and could become Iron Man.

