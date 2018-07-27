Are you ready for a new Venom trailer soon? What’s going on with Green Lantern Corps.? How will DC’s Legends of Tomorrow approach John Constantine‘s bisexuality? Is there any truth to the rumors about Simon Pegg possibly playing Captain Britain? Did you believe the false rumors about X-Men: Dark Phoenix and New Mutants being canned? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The first trailer for the DC Universe series Titans has been recreated with footage from the animated series.

A new Venom trailer has been classified, and it should be hitting theaters sometime in the next few weeks.

This fanmade intro for Avengers 4 brings the Marvel Studios logo to ashes and jumps forward in time.

The fourth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will explore the bisexual side of John Constantine.

San Diego Comic-Con had a Deadpool Dream Suite set up at one of the convention hotels. Check it out.

Geoff Johns gives an update on the progress of the Green Lantern Corps. movie that he’s still working on.

Director David F. Sandberg shared this early storboard for Shazam and compared it to a shot in the trailer.

Ravi Patel and Gabriella Wilde both have unknown supporting roles in Wonder Woman 1984, shooting now.

